Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 4.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded down $9.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $157.08. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,931.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $823,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $21,570,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,773 shares of company stock valued at $81,300,710. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

