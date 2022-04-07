Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Lowered to 126.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 135.00 to 126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNKEY. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.50.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.0996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

