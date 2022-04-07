Daniel A. Peisert Sells 34,518 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $120,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 946,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,291. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 million, a PE ratio of -166.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assertio (ASRT)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.