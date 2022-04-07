Daniel A. Peisert Sells 34,518 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 34,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $120,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ASRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 946,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,291. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 million, a PE ratio of -166.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ASRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

