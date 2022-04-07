Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 477,679 shares.The stock last traded at $95.53 and had previously closed at $97.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Get Danaos alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $215.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 5.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Danaos by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaos by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.