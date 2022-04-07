Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $333.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.40.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $289.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.53 and a 200-day moving average of $297.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $224.77 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

