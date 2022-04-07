Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.45

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 120209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.
Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (DWAHY)
