D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Hits New 1-Year Low at $250.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.28), with a volume of 98791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.38).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D4T4. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 317.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.95 million and a PE ratio of 29.76.

In other D4t4 Solutions news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,229.51).

About D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.