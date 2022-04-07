D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Hits New 1-Year Low at $250.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.28), with a volume of 98791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.38).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D4T4. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) target price on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Friday, December 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 317.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.95 million and a PE ratio of 29.76.
About D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.
