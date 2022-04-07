D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,817,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,305,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 289.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 60,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

