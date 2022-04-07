D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.28. The stock had a trading volume of 109,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,592. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $253.65 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

