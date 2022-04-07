D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 33.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 43.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.87. 70,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,438. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.37 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

