D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $108.76. 175,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.69 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

