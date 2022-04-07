D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 216 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Diageo by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($59.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.64) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,703.70.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $211.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day moving average is $202.22. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $169.15 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

