D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,346 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.12% of Tri-Continental worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $30.69 on Thursday. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $35.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee bought 2,000 shares of Tri-Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

