D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 978,330 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,342,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 181,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brewster Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,451,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $73.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.