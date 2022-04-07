D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $119.33 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.51. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.04.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

