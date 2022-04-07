D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $7,235,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in eBay by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 161,993 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of eBay by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,919 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.