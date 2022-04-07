D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,321 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after buying an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.