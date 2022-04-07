Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.55

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,955,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000.

About Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

