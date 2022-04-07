Cwm LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 244,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65,559 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 113,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04.
