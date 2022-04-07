Cwm LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 244,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65,559 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 113,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.