Cwm LLC Takes $8.99 Million Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,000. Cwm LLC owned 1.08% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 106,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.