Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 11,998 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $4,382,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $158.47 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.65.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.