Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after acquiring an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AON by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

NYSE:AON opened at $330.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $331.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.