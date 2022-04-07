Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $298.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.11. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $169.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

