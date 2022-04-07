Cwm LLC Makes New $9.85 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

VTV opened at $147.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $132.27 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

