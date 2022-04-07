Cwm LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amdocs by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX stock opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.84. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

