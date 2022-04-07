Cwm LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,818,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $172.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.48. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $164.86 and a 1-year high of $193.31.

