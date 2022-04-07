Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 44,213 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPLV stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $68.86.

