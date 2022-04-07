Cwm LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

