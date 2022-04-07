Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 63,062 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $139.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.25 and its 200 day moving average is $123.15. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.