Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 23,193 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $3,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TSM opened at $101.18 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

