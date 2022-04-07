Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,702 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.24% of QCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at $6,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 237.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the third quarter worth about $1,929,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

QCRH stock opened at $56.24 on Thursday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $879.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

QCR Profile (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.