Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of SFIX opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 437,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,674 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

