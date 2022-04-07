CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVI. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 408,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,344. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.79.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

