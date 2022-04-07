CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.40.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CVB Financial by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

