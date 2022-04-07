Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $24.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

