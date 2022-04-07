Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,043 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $67,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $198.51 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.72.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

