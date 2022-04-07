Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $12.76. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 4,066 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 276,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $578.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

