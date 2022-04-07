Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) & Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Financial Comparison

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cullinan Oncology and Humacyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Humacyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 285.51%. Humacyte has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.06%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than Humacyte.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A -14.58% -14.30% Humacyte N/A -103.64% -27.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Humacyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 30.55 -$65.57 million ($1.50) -8.65 Humacyte $1.26 million 570.60 -$26.48 million N/A N/A

Humacyte has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cullinan Oncology.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Humacyte on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

