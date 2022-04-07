CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1,963.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060,982 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $41,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSX by 165.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 16,210.9% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after buying an additional 3,552,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $75,175,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

CSX stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

