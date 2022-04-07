Crust (CRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.00 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007006 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00229690 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.60 or 0.00277078 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 96.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

