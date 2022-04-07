Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 51,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 62,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile (NYSE:CPTK)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

