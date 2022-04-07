Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 51,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 62,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.
Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile (NYSE:CPTK)
Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
