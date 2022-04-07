CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $211.22 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of -205.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.37.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

