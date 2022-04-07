CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $22,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $23,355.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $23,910.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $23,850.00.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $755.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

