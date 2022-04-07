Critical Survey: Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) vs. Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) and Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Convey Holding Parent and Cryo-Cell International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Convey Holding Parent 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Cryo-Cell International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Cryo-Cell International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Convey Holding Parent $337.60 million 1.41 -$9.98 million N/A N/A Cryo-Cell International $28.89 million 2.27 $2.08 million $0.24 32.13

Cryo-Cell International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Convey Holding Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Convey Holding Parent and Cryo-Cell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Convey Holding Parent -2.96% 0.41% 0.25% Cryo-Cell International 7.22% 73.86% 2.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Convey Holding Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cryo-Cell International beats Convey Holding Parent on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use. The Prepacyte CB segment refers to the processing technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

