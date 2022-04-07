Critical Review: Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) & Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Ouster’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 192.44 -$81.51 million N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 23.93 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -5.54

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -27.50% -11.00% Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.45%. Ouster has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 175.27%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Sarcos Technology and Robotics beats Ouster on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.