Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $38.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -119.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 43,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

