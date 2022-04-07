Credit Suisse Group Upgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to “Neutral”

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $187.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.13.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,602,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,391,000 after buying an additional 123,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

