Credit Suisse Group Raises Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $35.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 624.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Switch has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,440,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

