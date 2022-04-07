Credit Suisse Group Increases Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $15.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBRA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

