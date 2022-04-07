Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.89.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

